Ludhiana: 4 of family arrested for slum dweller’s murder

A day after a 35-year-old slum dweller was murdered in Dhandhari, police arrested four members of a family on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Mohit Lal of Madhya Pradesh, his two sons Sajnay and Sipahi Lal, brother Rajan and another relative Shyam Kumar.

Police have also recovered the sticks and iron rods used in the crime from their possession.

Inspector Pawan Kumar, station house officer at Sahnewal police station, said that they were arrested from the Kanaich Bus stand when they were trying to escape from the city.

He added that on Sunday night, the victim Dinu Mehta was playing loud music in his shanty. The accused men asked him to turn it off, following which they got into a spat and they assaulted him with sticks, empty bottles, bricks and iron rods. When Dinu’s family members intervened, they assaulted them as well and fled.

On being informed, police rushed the victims to the hospital, where Dinu succumbed to his injuries. His wife Nagina alias Poonam, 32; father-in-law Lalu, 60; brother-in-law Sehdev and mother-in-law Raimoon suffered injuries in the assault.

A case under Sections 302, 148 and 149 of IPC has been lodged at Sahnewal police station .