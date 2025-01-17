Ludhiana: 4 of family suffer burn injuries in gas cylinder blast

Four members of a family suffered burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Giaspura on Thursday late. The intensity of the blast was so powerful that the explosion could be heard from a considerable distance. Four members of a family suffered burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Giaspura on Thursday late. The intensity of the blast was so powerful that the explosion could be heard from a considerable distance. (Representational image)

The injured have been identified as Krishna Pandit, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Giaspura, his wife Seema Devi, son and daughter. Krishna and Seema suffered severe burns on their faces, while the children also received burn injuries during the mishap.

According to the police, Krishna had returned home with a newly filled gas cylinder late last night. As his wife lit the stove to prepare food, the cylinder exploded with a loud blast. The force of the explosion was so intense that it resonated across the neighbourhood.

Neighbours immediately rushed Krishna, his wife, and their two children to the civil hospital. However, seeing the critical condition, doctors referred them to Sector 32 Hospital in Chandigarh.

Lalita Devi, a neighbor, stated that the sound of the explosion left the entire area in a state of panic. Rushing into the house, she found the furniture ablaze due to the blast. With the help of other residents, she managed to extinguish the fire and helped move the injured family to the hospital.

ASI Chand Ahir, in-charge of the Giaspura police post, arrived at the scene to investigate. The ASI stated that the condition of the injured is currently stable and that they have been shifted to Chandigarh for further medical care.