Ludhiana: 40 booked for assaulting vegetable vendor

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 07, 2024 05:14 AM IST

At least 40 persons have been booked for assaulting a vegetable vendor for reportedly asking one of the accused to clear his dues on Friday. The accused barged into his house and assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons in Mahavir Textile Colony.

At least 40 persons have been booked for assaulting a vegetable vendor for reportedly asking one of the accused to clear his dues on Friday. The accused barged into his house and assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons in Mahavir Textile Colony. (Representational image)
The accused have been identified as Raju Mishra, Suraj, Ravi, Sahil, Sonu Morya, Mohammad Ayub, Sonu Yadav, Suraj Morya, Ratnesh Tiddi, Shah Nawaz, Santosh Tiwari, Nitin Gupta, Gabru, Anupam and Dalip Kumar of New Puneet Nagar. While around 25 accused are unidentified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sagar Yadav of Mahavir Textile Colony.

He stated that the accused Raju Mishra used to purchase vegetables from him on credit. The accused had not paid any amount against the purchase made by him. He had asked Mishra to pay 2,000 but the accused refused to pay. Later in the evening Mishra along with his aides, armed with swords, iron rods and other sharp-edged weapons barged into his house. The accused assaulted him and vandalised the vehicles.

After the accused escaped from the spot, he informed the police.

ASI Baljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 452, 323, 341, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of IPC has been registered against the accused at Tibba Police Station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

