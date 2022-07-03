Ludhiana: 40 booked for murder attempt on 26-yr-old man
At least 40 people have been booked for attempting to murder aa 26-year-old resident of Azad Nagar with sharp-edged weapons near Gurudwara Reru Sahib in Shimlapuri.
The accused have been identified as Sajan of Lohara Colony; Ashu of Dhillon Colony in Lohara; Deepu Kaira who lives near Gurudwara Reru Sahib in Lohara; Ranjit Singh of Lohara Colony; Billa of Dana Mandi, Aman Randhawa; Billa of Dhillon Nagar in Lohara and Inderjeet Singh Gandhi. Around 30 of their accomplices are yet to be identified.
The victim, identified as Gagandeep Singh, said that on June 30, he and his friend, also named Gagandeep Singh of Lohara Colony, were riding on a motorcycle when the accused men waylaid them. His friend fled from the spot and the accused men assaulted him with sharp weapons and sticks.
The complainant added that the accused are frequently involved in violent and he had lodged a complaint with the police against them in the past, due to which they nursed rivalry against him.
The complainant further added that the accused threatened to kill him if he filed a complaint with the cops again.
ASI Gurbaj Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have lodged an FIR under Sections 307, 324, 325, 341, 148, 149 and 506 of IPC against the accused at Daba Police Station and launched a manhunt for their arrest.
