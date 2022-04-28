Ludhiana | 40 conferred ACME completion certificate during convocation at CMH

As many as 40 faculty members of different medical colleges were conferred Advance Course in Medical Education (ACME) completion certificate in the convocation by chief guest Rahul Chaba, PCS, additional deputy commissioner of the district.

The Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC) is National Medical Commission (NMC)’s nodal centre for faculty development. ACME course is being conducted in CMC for last nine years by the nodal centre.

Chaba highlighted the importance of training in capacity building. He congratulated the faculty who successfully completed the advance course and added that it brings additional responsibility to disseminate the knowledge and skills gained.

Jeyaraj D Pandian, principal, CMC, informed that CMC has been established 128 years ago and continues to contribute to the improvement of medical education. He added that nodal centre has been training the faculty of allocated 70 medical colleges from India in one-year-long ACME.

Vice-principal (Medical Education) Dinesh Badyal and convener of the NMC nodal centre administered the oath to the successful candidates of the three batches of ACME. He appreciated the efforts of NMC in training the doctors in medical colleges about medical education technologies and new concepts. He added that ACME-trained faculty are leading changes due to new MBBS curriculum in India.

Co-convener of NMC nodal centre and in-charge ACME programme Monika Sharma said 30% faculty of medical colleges are mandatorily to be trained in ACME, adding that ACME has multiple sessions such as new teaching methods, curriculum designing, competency-based education and leadership.