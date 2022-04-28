Ludhiana | 40 conferred ACME completion certificate during convocation at CMH
As many as 40 faculty members of different medical colleges were conferred Advance Course in Medical Education (ACME) completion certificate in the convocation by chief guest Rahul Chaba, PCS, additional deputy commissioner of the district.
The Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC) is National Medical Commission (NMC)’s nodal centre for faculty development. ACME course is being conducted in CMC for last nine years by the nodal centre.
Chaba highlighted the importance of training in capacity building. He congratulated the faculty who successfully completed the advance course and added that it brings additional responsibility to disseminate the knowledge and skills gained.
Jeyaraj D Pandian, principal, CMC, informed that CMC has been established 128 years ago and continues to contribute to the improvement of medical education. He added that nodal centre has been training the faculty of allocated 70 medical colleges from India in one-year-long ACME.
Vice-principal (Medical Education) Dinesh Badyal and convener of the NMC nodal centre administered the oath to the successful candidates of the three batches of ACME. He appreciated the efforts of NMC in training the doctors in medical colleges about medical education technologies and new concepts. He added that ACME-trained faculty are leading changes due to new MBBS curriculum in India.
Co-convener of NMC nodal centre and in-charge ACME programme Monika Sharma said 30% faculty of medical colleges are mandatorily to be trained in ACME, adding that ACME has multiple sessions such as new teaching methods, curriculum designing, competency-based education and leadership.
Chandigarh | High court orders demolition of third floors of 76 buildings of Sector-41 society
Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has ordered immediate demolition of the third floors of 76 buildings in a Sector-41 society while terming these as illegal constructions. The HC bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh and justice Lalit Batra also ordered Chandigarh Housing Board to restore the structural aspects of dwelling units on ground and first floors, wherever modifications have been made in violation of norms, within a month.
Punjab inter-district U23 cricket: Nehal Wadhera steals the show with record-smashing 578-run knock
Ludhiana skipper Nehal Wadhera stole the show at the Punjab State Inter-District Under-23 Tournament, being played in Ludhiana, after scoring a record-smashing 578-run knock off 414 balls in the match against Bhatinda on Wednesday. The 21-year-old's knock helped Ludhiana post a mammoth total of 880 runs for the loss of six wickets in the 165-over first innings. A southpaw, Wadhera has played for the India U-19 side.
Congress holds hunger strike to protest Ambala MC’s alleged corruption
At least 40 Congress leaders and party workers on Wednesday observed an eight-hour hunger strike to mark their protest against the municipal corporation's alleged misconduct. A sit-in was organised outside the MC office at Jagadhri Gate and was attended by several local workers. Protesting party leaders alleged corruption in several departments, primarily in issuing no-dues certificates and no-objection certificates. Leading the agitation, state treasurer Rohit Jain said corruption within the civic body continues unabated.
Chandigarh’s health and wellness centres set for upgrade
In a meeting of the National Health Mission Chandigarh's state-level governing body, UT adviser Dharam Pal said all 34 health and wellness centres located in the city needed upgrades and modernisation in such a way that the city becomes a role model for the rest of the country. The adviser and UT administrator expressed desire for speedy completion of the exercise in a three-month period.
Ludhiana | Separate cases: 3 held with 1.3kg opium, heroin
Three people were arrested with 1.3kg opium and heroin in separate cases in Jagraon on Wednesday. In the first case, Pankaj of Moga, was arrested with 1kg opium. Inspector Dalbir Singh, in-charge CIA staff, Jagraon, said, “Acting on a tip off, we stopped Pankaj, who was on his way to deliver a consignment in his Toyota Fortuner, for checking. Later, we raided his house and found 250g opium and ₹32,000 drug money.”
