Ludhiana: 45 booked for protesting outside MLA’s house
The Sadar police on Monday booked at least 45 people for staging a protest outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana south constituency, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, in Satjot Nagar on Sunday.
Residents of ward number 31 had staged the protest over disruptions in power supply and scarcity of potable water in the area. The protesters had said they were facing issues for the past 15 days and despite filing repeated complaints with officials concerned, no action was taken.
The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of assistant sub-inspector Subhash Chand. The ASI said they received a complaint from Chhina stating that the protesters are not allowing her leave her residence. She also alleged that the protesters had also blocked traffic on the road.
The ASI added that a case under sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused.
-
Woman poisons three kids, self in U.P.’s Hamirpur; all in hospital
A woman allegedly poisoned her three kids aged between 7 and 11 years before consuming it herself over some family dispute in Hamirpur district on Monday, police said. Their neighbours rushed them to the district hospital after spotting the kids in an unconscious state, they added. All of them were under treatment, the police said. The police were further probing the case, Station house officer, Sadar Kotwali added.
-
Ludhiana: Teen found 4 months pregnant, 2 booked for rape
After a 17-year-old girl from Ludhiana was found four months pregnant, two unidentified men have been booked for gang-raping her. The girl said that her family had gone for a vacation to Manali in March and she had chosen to stay back in the city. She added that had taken her pet dog out for a walk in a park on March 7, when two unidentified men overpowered, sedated and gangraped her.
-
Class 12 girl student attacked, injured by stalker in Jhansi
A girl student of class 12 was attacked by her alleged stalker when she was coming out of the house of her tutor in Mission compound locality in Jhansi on Monday night. The victim has suffered deep wounds on her neck and face. She has been admitted to Rani Laxmi Bai Memorial Medical college, the police said. Her mother alleged that Danish Khan was harassing her daughter for the past two years.
-
JEE Main results:11 students from Ludhiana score 99%ile
Eleven students from Ludhiana district, including 10 boys, scored above 99 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 1 results which were announced by National Testing Agency on Monday morning. Keshav Rai, who scored 99.913 percentile, is now eyeing a seat in IIT Bombay in the computer science engineering branch. Rai completed his schooling from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana. He played table tennis to relax.
-
Textile park near Mattewara Forest scrapped: Meet green warriors who were at protest forefront
The core team of Public Action Committee, comprising eight members from various walks of life including engineers, dentists, ex-servicemen, industrialists and agriculturists, faced multiple hurdles during the course of their two-year struggle to get the project scrapped. The green warriors include Colonel CM Lakhanpal (retired), Kapil Arora, Jaskirat Singh, MS Sekhon, Dr Amandeep Singh Bains, Ranjodh Singh, Kuldeep Singh Khaira and MS Bawa. Senior advocate HC Arora later assisted them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics