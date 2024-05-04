Ludhiana: 46 trains cancelled, 101 diverted amid farmers’ Shambhu sit-in

The Ferozepur division has cancelled 46 trains and diverted 101 others which run via the Ludhiana Junction station from April 5 to 7 because of the ongoing farmer protest at Shambhu. Commuters hassled as rail disruptions continue. (HT File)

The farmers’ sit-in at the Shambhu railway station on the busy Attari-Ambala line has now slowed down the rail network in the state for over a fortnight now.

The Jammu Mail from Katra to New Delhi, MCTM Udhampur AC SF Express from Udhampur to New Delhi, Shan-e-Punjab from Amritsar to New Delhi, Haridwar Jan Shatabdi from Amritsar to Howrah and Amritsar Intercity Express from Amritsar to Chandigarh are among the cancelled trains.

The diverted trains will now go through the Jakhal-Dhuri-Ludhiana and Ambala-Chandigarh-New Morinda-Sirhind-Sahnewal lines.

Delhi Junction Shalimar Malani Express will also originate and terminate at Old Delhi station. Jan Nayak Express between Amritsar and Darbhanga will originate and terminate at Ambala Junction station.

The farmers re-started their sit-in at the Shambhu station on Wednesday. They have been sitting on the Shambhu border, which connects Punjab and Haryana, since February.

At the time, the farmers were stopped from crossing into Haryana en route to their march to New Delhi to push for demands. The protesting farmers have been demanding a guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their produce, among others.