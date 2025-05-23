Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 47k found travelling on trains sans tickets

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 23, 2025 05:14 AM IST

During this special ticket checking campaign, surprise checks were conducted every day by forming teams under the leadership of various officers/supervisors

To crack down on travel without tickets, the Ferozepur division of the Railways carried out a summer special ticket checking campaign across the division from April 22 to May 21, penalising over 47,000 passengers and collecting over 3.21 crores in fines.

<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.21cr has been recovered in fines during a month-long checking campaign. (HT Photo)
3.21cr has been recovered in fines during a month-long checking campaign. (HT Photo)

Led by senior divisional commercial manager (Sr DCM) Paramdeep Singh Saini, the campaign besides checking ticketless passengers also aimed at controlling extra crowds. During this special ticket checking campaign, surprise checks were conducted every day by forming teams under the leadership of various officers/supervisors.

Ticket checking was done in the main lines. Intensive ticket checking campaign was conducted on Jalandhar-Amritsar, Ferozepur-Bathinda, Ludhiana-Pathankot Cantt, Ludhiana-Jalandhar Cantt, and Ferozepur-Ludhiana sections of Ferozepur division. The campaign included trains like Ganga-Sutlej Express, Firozpur-Patna Summer Special, Malwa Superfast Express, Amrapali Express, Amritsar-Howrah Mail, Begumpura Express, Saharsa Garib Rath Express, Jammu Tawi Express, Sachkhand Express among others.

Sr DCM Saini appreciated the tireless efforts and planning done by the ticket checking staff. He appealed to the railway passengers to always travel in the respective class coach with valid tickets so that other passengers do not face any problem.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 47k found travelling on trains sans tickets
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On