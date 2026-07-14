Ludhiana: 5 booked on charges of abducting, assaulting labourer over old rivalry

A labourer was abducted from outside a shop in Focal Point, taken to a house, tied to a chair and assaulted by five men over an old rivalry, police said on Monday, adding that a case has been registered against the accused, who are currently absconding. Police said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. (HT File)

The Focal Point police booked Guddu, Amit, Ravi and Ritesh, all residents of Gobindgarh village, and Shiv Kumar of Shiv Colony, Dhandari Khurd.

Police said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

According to the complaint lodged by Suneet Kumar, a resident of Shiv Colony, Dhandari Khurd, the incident took place on July 8 while he was sitting at his friend Vajinder’s shop. He told police that the accused arrived on motorcycles, abused him, snatched his mobile phone and assaulted him with sticks before forcibly taking him away on a motorcycle.

Suneet alleged that the accused took him to a house, tied him to a chair with ropes and continued to assault him. He further alleged that they recorded a video while beating him. The complainant told police that he somehow managed to escape and approached the police to lodge a complaint.

ASI Rajinder Kumar, the investigating officer, said a case had been registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “Raids are underway to arrest the accused, while the allegation that a video of the assault was recorded was also being verified as part of the investigation.”