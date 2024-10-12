Ludhiana: 5 held for planning robberies: Police

The Focal Point police claimed to have foiled ATM robberies with the arrest of five members of a gang. The accused were hatching a conspiracy of robbery in a vacant plot in Phase 5 of Focal point when the police conducted a raid and arrested them, officials said. LThe accused have been identified as Manga Singh of Jivan Nagar, Mantu Kumar of Ram Nagar of Jamalpur, Dev Kumar of Rajiv Gandhi Colony, Sandeep Kumar of Jeevan Nagar and Vikas Kumar, alias Nepali, of Jeevan Nagar. (HT Photo)

Three mobile phones, two bikes, a scooter, a toy pistol and sharp weapons have been seized from their possession, the police said. The accused have been identified as Manga Singh of Jivan Nagar, Mantu Kumar of Ram Nagar of Jamalpur, Dev Kumar of Rajiv Gandhi Colony, Sandeep Kumar of Jeevan Nagar and Vikas Kumar, alias Nepali, of Jeevan Nagar.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh Handa, SHO at the Focal Point police station, stated that the police conducted a raid at a vacant plot backside Research and Development Institute in Phase 5 of Focal Point following a tip-off and arrested the accused. The accused were hatching a conspiracy to break open ATMs of different banks in Bindra Complex in Focal Point.

The SHO added that the accused were already involved in snatching and vehicle lifting. An FIR under Sections 310 (4) and 310 (5) of the BNS has been lodged against the accused at the Focal Point police station. More information has been expected from the accused during questioning, the police added.