Ludhiana: Panic as two groups clash in Sanjay Gandhi Colony, vehicles damaged

Panic gripped residents of Sanjay Gandhi Colony after a clash between two groups broke out during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, with the chaos reportedly continuing for nearly five hours and leaving the locality on edge. A CCTV grab of a few accused. (HT Photo)

According to police, members of two groups from the same colony gathered at a spot late at night when an argument broke out between them. What began as a heated exchange of words soon escalated into stone-pelting, creating panic among residents living in the area.

Locals said that although the miscreants initially fled the scene, the situation worsened shortly afterwards when around six youths returned armed with sharp-edged weapons. They allegedly began vandalising vehicles parked along the streets and damaging property, further escalating tension in the colony.

A video of the incident, which has surfaced on social media, shows intense stone-pelting from both sides of the street, while some individuals can be seen brandishing swords and other weapons during the clash.

Residents claimed that they had immediately alerted the police and a PCR vehicle from the Punjab Police had even made a round of the area. However, they alleged that the accused fled whenever the police vehicle approached and returned after it left, allowing the disturbance to continue intermittently.

On Thursday morning, residents approached the division number 7 police station. The station house officer said statements of residents were recorded and the video footage circulating on social media was taken into possession for investigation. He added that some of the accused were identified and the police began the process of registering an FIR against those involved.

The SHO said efforts were underway to trace and arrest the suspects and further investigation is in progress. The incident has raised concerns among residents about safety and law and order in the densely populated colon