Ludhiana: 500 gm opium, 15 kg ganja recovered, 2 held

The CIA staff 2 police of commissionerate arrested two accused on drug peddling charges in two cases. The CIA staff 2 police of commissionerate arrested two accused on drug peddling charges in two cases. (Ht File)

The police recovered 500 gm opium and 15 kg cannabis from their possession.

In the first case, the police arrested one Suraj Dev of Khasi Kalan village, who is an air conditioner (AC) mechanic. CIA staff 2 in-charge inspector Bikramjit Singh said the accused was arrested near Kakka Dhaula village following a tip-off with 500 gm opium.

A first-information report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Jamalpur police station.

The police produced the accused before a local court, and he was sent to a day in custody. The accused is already facing a trial in another drug peddling case.

The inspector said that in the second case, police arrested one Ram Chandar Shah of Kundanpuri during special checking in Mohalla Guru Nanak Pura.

An FIR under sections of the NDPS Act was registered at Division Number 8 police station. He said the accused used to smuggle in contraband from other states.