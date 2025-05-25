Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: 55-year-old arrested for posing as railway official

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 25, 2025 08:30 AM IST

Inspector Kulwant Kaur, SHO at division number 6 police station, confirms that Vikas Kumar Gupta of Dugri had been posing as a high-ranking railway official to deceive people

The division number 6 police arrested a 55-year-old man who was allegedly posing as a senior railway official. The accused, identified as Vikas Kumar Gupta, a resident of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar in Dugri, was apprehended following a tip-off. A forged railway identity card was recovered from his possession, officials said.

An FIR has been registered under several sections of the BNS. (HT photo for representation)
Inspector Kulwant Kaur, SHO at division number 6 police station, confirmed that Gupta had been posing as a high-ranking railway official to deceive people. According to police sources, the accused was likely using the fake identity to offer favours or make false promises related to jobs or contracts within the railways in exchange for money.

“Based on the secret information, we launched a probe and found that the accused was carrying a counterfeit identity card of the Indian Railways. He presented himself as a senior officer and is suspected to have defrauded multiple people,” said Inspector Kaur.

An FIR has been registered against Gupta under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 204 (impersonation of a public servant), 319(2) (cheating by personation), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 336(3) (forgery) and 340(2) (use of forged documents or electronic records).

The SHO revealed that during interrogation, the accused did not disclose the names or details of the victims he may have duped. The police suspect that the accused had been active for some time, potentially targeting individuals in need of jobs, promotions or railway-related favours.

“The court has remanded him to judicial custody. The police are now exploring legal avenues to seek his remand again for further questioning,” the SHO added. The police have urged anyone who may have been defrauded by a man claiming to be the senior railway official to come forward and lodge a complaint.

