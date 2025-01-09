Ludhiana: 5k dispute triggered woman-son murder: Police

The police have arrested a man for the recent murder of a woman and her 10-year-old son in Prem Vihar, Haibowal Kalan. The accused, identified as Paras of Haider Colony, was remanded in police custody for two days for further investigation. According to police, the crime occurred on December 22 over a dispute involving ₹ 5,000. (HT File)

According to police, the crime occurred on December 22 over a dispute involving just ₹5,000. Paras allegedly killed Sonia, 40, by attacking her with a sharp weapon during an argument. When her 10-year-old son Kartik witnessed the crime and screamed for help, Paras murdered him as well to silence him before fleeing the scene.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, in-charge of Jagatpuri chowki under the Haibowal police station, said Paras was a frequent visitor to Sonia’s house. The argument over the financial matter escalated, leading to the fatal attack. “Sonia was killed on the spot after suffering severe injuries to her face. Her son Kartik, who witnessed the incident, was also killed in a similar manner,” he added.

Police investigations revealed that Paras has a criminal history with three snatching cases already registered against him in various police stations. The accused is being interrogated to gather more details about his involvement in this and other crimes. Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.

The woman was living separately from her husband following a dispute.