Ludhiana | 68 undertrials of petty offences released during mega camp
Justice Augustine George Masih, judge, Punjab and Haryana high court-cum-administrative judge visited Ludhiana district courts on Saturday wherein a mega camp to hear cases of those involved in petty crimes was held. As many as 68 undertrials were released after they confessed to their guilt and promised to be an asset to the society.
Justice Masih also inaugurated an ATM machine of State Bank of India installed in the building of district courts complex, Ludhiana.
A total of 68 undertrials confessed to their guilt and judgments were passed on the spot. All undertrials assured that they will not commit any crime in future. They were involved in offences like thefts and snatching.
Justice Masih said that mega camp court is a great initiative by the district legal services authority, Ludhiana, under the chairmanship of Ludhiana district and sessions judge Munish Singal as it will help first offenders in petty cases to improve themselves.
Ludhiana| Local Punjabi singer arrested for glorifying gun culture, let off later
Arrested earlier for showering praise on a gangster and glorifying gun culture, local Punjabi singer -- Baljit Singh -- was later released on bail on Saturday. The singer was performing during a local kabaddi tournament at Sudhar village, and the event was live-streamed on YouTube. After the video went viral, the Sudhar police nabbed the singer under sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC. However, he was granted bail after he apologised.
Ludhiana| Man, son get accidentally locked up in bank, rescued 2 hours later
A man and his five-year-old son got accidentally locked up in a bank in Sundar Nagar for at least two-and-a-half hours on Saturday evening. They were rescued after the man called the police control room. As per information, the bank doesn't have a security guard and officials used to lock the main gate themselves in the evening. The man, along with his son, had come to the bank to deposit some cash.
Forest department to MoEFCC: Of 18K trees to be felled for Mumbai-Vadodara E-way, only 51 can be transplanted
Out of 18,073 trees that are proposed to be felled on notified forest land in Palghar district, to make way for the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway link between Talasari and Vasai, only 51 are feasible for transplantation, according to a report submitted by the chief conservator of forests, Thane, to the union environment ministry's regional empowered committee in Nagpur. The proposal was considered by the REC in a meeting on March 24.
36th IIML Convocation: Graduating batch overcame challenges amid Covid, says director
It was a roller-coaster ride for the students of the graduating batch of 2020-22 who were inducted into the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, (IIML) in the first wave of the Covid pandemic in mid-June 2020 but were able to overcome various challenges and uncertainties. This was how director, IIML, prof Archana Shukla summed up their journey. She also said it had been a pleasure to have seen them grow.
Ludhiana| 20-year-old man arrested for rape bid on minor
A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a 14-year-old girl in Amarjit Colony of Tibba Road. The accused has been identified as a neighbour of the victim, Wasim alias Salman. The girl told the police that the accused was a frequent visitor to her house. On March 28, when she was alone at home, the accused barged in and forcefully took her to the bathroom and tried to rape her.
