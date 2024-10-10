Ludhiana: 700 students take part in block primary school games

The 68th Block Primary School Games concluded on Thursday at Government Primary School, Jandiali, with 700 students from seven centres competing in the Under-11 category from October 8 to 10. The event featured a range of sports, including kabaddi, kho-kho, football, wrestling, badminton, chess, race, long jump, shot put, and karate. 68th block-level school games concluded at Government School, Jandiali, in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Hindustan Times)

In kabaddi (national boys), Dhandari Kalan Centre secured first place, followed by Sahnewal Kalan and Kuhada Centres. In girls’ kabaddi, Dhandari Kalan also took the top spot, with Kuhada coming second and Sahnewal Kalan third.

In kho-kho (boys), Dhandari Kalan Centre claimed first place, while Kuhada Centre and Nehru Memorial Centre followed. For the girls, Sahnewal Kalan and Kuhada Centre shared first place.

Kuhada Centre dominated in boys’ football, while Dhandari Kalan came second and Manakwal third. In girls’ football, Dhandari Kalan took the win.

Other notable victories include Kuhada Centre winning the tug of war, Manakwal Centre winning badminton, and Dhandari Kalan Centre excelling in chess for both boys and girls.

In wrestling (boys), Khushi Ram from Phullanwal Centre won the 25kg category, Manish Singh from Nehru Memorial Centre claimed the 28kg title, Mohit from Sahnewal Kalan Centre secured victory in the 30kg category, and Sonu Sharma from Dhandari Kalan Centre took first place in the 32kg category.

In the long jump, Krishan Bahadur from Kuhada Centre won in the boys’ category, while Maahi Devi from Sahnewal Centre triumphed in the girls’. In shot put, Dayanand from Kuhada and Rani Kumari from Dhandari Kalan took top honours.

The prize distribution was led by district education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur, alongside Narinder Singh, head teacher of GPS Jandiali, and block primary education officer (BPEO) Ludhiana-1, Harpreet Kaur.