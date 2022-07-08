Ludhiana | 75-year-old man is latest Covid fatality, had symptoms for a month, didn’t visit doctor
The district logged 35 fresh Covid-19 cases while one patient succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, as per the medical bulletin released by the district health department on Thursday.
The deceased was a 75-year-old man from Gobindgarh village near Sahnewal. As per information, he was a chronic alcoholic and smoker with a heart disease. Health officials said that as per the patient’s family, he was showing influenza-like symptoms for around a month but he did not visit a doctor.
Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh stated the victim was admitted to the civil hospital on Thursday and succumbed to the virus within four to five hours while undergoing treatment. Dr Singh appealed to people to seek medical advice as soon as they start witnessing symptoms as a delay might result in fatality.
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,624 Covid cases, out of which 1,08,177 patients have recovered and 2,294 have succumbed to the virus. There were 153 active cases in the district on Thursday, of which 144 were under home isolation and the rest in different hospitals.
-
Karnal reports first Covid death in five months
The Karnal district has reported its first Covid-19 death in five months, taking the total number of fatalities to 597 in the district and 10,628 in the state. As per information from the district health department, the deceased has been identified as an 83-year-old man from Karnal. He was suffering from hypertension and kidney infection. He was admitted at the Covid ward of the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital.
-
Ludhiana | PSPCL official in caught accepting bribe
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Ludhiana vigilance bureau arrested a revenue accountant of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 bribe in lieu of transferring the ownership of a tubewell connection. The accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh, who is posted in Lakhowal. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, EOW), vigilance bureau, Surinder Lamba said a Lakhowal resident had lodged a complaint through the anti-corruption helpline of the state government.
-
National industrial corridor programme will help industrialisation and logistics in Haryana: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the national industrial corridor programme will help industrialisation and logistics in the state, leading to economic progress not only of the state but also of the country. “It is a matter of pride for Haryana that two major corridors of the country, western economic corridor and eastern economic corridor which are being built will pass through Haryana,” Khatar said.
-
Ludhiana woman booked for availing widow pension despite solemnising second marriage
The Dakha police booked a woman for availing widow pension despite solemnising second marriage after the death of Ranjit Kaur's first husband. The accused has been identified as Ranjit Kaur of Karyal village in Moga. “In 2012, Manpreet Singh had died. After his death, she solemnised a second marriage with Parminder Singh of Karyal on July 6, 2014,” he alleged. The accused is yet to be arrested.
-
Four of family end life by jumping into a canal in Mahendragarh
A couple allegedly ended their life along with their two minor children by jumping into a canal at Surjanwas village in Mahendragarh district, police said on Thursday. Police fished out the bodies of Sandeep, 33, and Sandeep's son Divyansh, 5, on Thursday morning, while that of his wife Deepa, 30, and their daughter Vanshika, 2, were recovered in the evening. The couple belonged to Kheda village in the district.
