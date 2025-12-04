Ludhiana: 8 booked for assaulting, molesting Jamalpur woman

Eight persons have been booked for allegedly molesting a woman after barging into her house in MIG Colony of Jamalpur following an old rivalry, police said. Following months of investigation, the Moti Nagar police have registered a case against them, including Chidi alias Deepu, Preet and Sampu. The others are yet to be identified, police said. Eight persons have been booked for allegedly molesting a woman after barging into her house in MIG Colony of Jamalpur following an old rivalry, police said.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of the victim’s mother. According to investigating officer ASI Vijay Kumar, the complainant reported that on March 31, the accused forcibly entered her house. As soon as they barged in, the group allegedly began assaulting her. When she resisted, they tore her clothes, she mentioned.

Fearing for her life, the woman ran to the first floor of her house and locked herself inside. From there, she witnessed the accused attempting to lift her daughter, who had been playing in the veranda, and trying to place the child on a scooter.

The woman raised the alarm, prompting the accused to flee. She further stated that the accused returned later the same day and threatened to kill her.

The ASI said an FIR under Sections 74 (criminalises assaulting or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 78 (stalking), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 190 (unlawful assembly responsible for any offense committed in the prosecution of its common object) of the BNS has been registered. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, he added.