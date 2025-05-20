Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 86 drug peddlers’ properties razed under Yudh Nashian Virudh drive, says Sond

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 20, 2025 08:54 AM IST

Sond warned drug traffickers to either quit the illegal trade or leave Punjab; he also criticised previous governments for their inaction on the drug crisis and reaffirmed the current administration’s commitment to eradicating drugs from the state

Punjab cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Monday said that illegal properties belonging to 86 drug peddlers have been demolished under the state’s flagship Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign.

Sond encouraged the youth to focus on education and sports, warning that drug addiction leaves a lasting stigma. (HT Photo)
The minister was addressing village defence committee meetings and public gatherings during the Nasha Mukti Yatra events held at Goh, Lalheri and Ratnheri villages.

Sond warned drug traffickers to either quit the illegal trade or leave Punjab. He also criticised previous governments for their inaction on the drug crisis and reaffirmed the current administration’s commitment to eradicating drugs from the state. During the events, the minister administered an anti-drug oath, urging residents to help build a vibrant and drug-free Punjab.

Sond encouraged the youth to focus on education and sports, warning that drug addiction leaves a lasting stigma. He revealed plans to construct stadiums in every village and establish 3,000 gyms across major rural areas to promote healthy lifestyles.

