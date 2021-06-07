Ludhiana: 9 arrested as gang war between Shubham Mota, Puneet Bains turns ugly

Police arrested nine members of Shubham Mota and Puneet Bains’ gangs after their rivalry spilled out on the streets of Ludhiana with the two camps brazenly attacking each other over the last two days.

The gangsters, who have been arraigned on a slew of charges, remain lodged in Ludhiana Cental Jail even as their aides carried out a series of vicious attacks across the city.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Pragya Jain said Prince of Iqbal Nagar, Ranjit Kumar of Gurmel Park, Pankaj Kapoor of Dharmpura, Neeraj Kumar of Gurmel Park, Piyush Kumar of Gurmel Park and Rohit Kumar, all members of Puneet Bains gang, have been arrested. They have also arrested three juveniles affiliated with Shubham’s gang in connection with the violent clashes.

Four incidents were reported in two days, sending the police into a tizzy. Two back-to-back violent scuffles were reported in Hargobind Nagar on June 5. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Madan Lal said, “Members of both gangs assaulted each other with sharp-edged weapons and vandalised vehicles parked in the streets.”

In the first case, the Division Number 3 police have booked one Karan Walia, Paras, Raja Bajaj, Harshvardhan, Laurence and 20 others affiliated with Shubham’s gang along with Bains’ aides Vishal Gill, Ajju and Akash Soni and 23 other unidentified accomplices.

In the second scuffle, Bains’ gang members assaulted Rajvir Singh of Sikandari Road of Khud Mohalla. Rajvir said Bains’ aides had targeted him as he was a friend of Shubham.

Cases have been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 160 (committing affray), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 ( every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 427 (mischief causing damage), 506 ( criminal intimidation) and 120B ( criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused, who fled when the police arrived at the scene.

In a third incident, which also took place on June 5 , Shubham’s gang had targeted Akash Soni of New Hargbind Nagar in Gurmel Park area. The Tibba police had booked Raja Bajaj, Pindi, Karan Walia, Mani Laurence, Bharat, Paras and nine other unidentified accomplices.

Soni was admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital. The Tibba police had booked the accused under Sections 307, 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons ), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323, 451( house-trespass in order to commit any offence), 506, 148 and 149 of IPC on the complaint of Hitesh Soni, the victim’s brother. The accused had also vandalised their car.

On June 4, Shubham’s aides Arun Sharma of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, Vishal of Daulat Colony, Mani Laurence, Raja Bajaj, Karan Walia and Himashu Verma had assaulted one Major Singh of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, who had to be admitted to ESIC Hospital.

The Division Number 7 police had lodged an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307, 48, 149 and 506 of IPC.

The rivalry between the two groups had erupted in February 2020 after Shubham and his aides had assaulted Bains. Later, Shubham and his accomplices had surrendered before the police. Bains, who was already wanted by police, was also arrested.