Ludhiana: 9 booked for bid to murder two friends

The local police on Monday booked 10 miscreants for an alleged murder bid on two New Shimlapuri residents.

The victims, Davinder Singh of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Barota Road and Jaspreet Singh of Lohara, were brutally attacked by a group of men armed with swords and sluggers on Sunday night.

While the duo is currently hospitalised where their condition has been stated as stable, one of their friends, who escaped from the spot, approached the police.

Based on a complaint filed by Yograj Singh, the police registered a first-information report (FIR) against Mahesh Singh and Himanshu, both residents of Giaspura. The police have also nominated seven unidentified accomplices in the case.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Sunday when the accused arrived in a Hyundai Creta car and attacked the victims.

According to the complaint by Yograj Singh, he and his friends were standing outside his house when the group of attackers arrived. Armed with swords and sluggers, the accused assaulted Davinder and Jaspreet, while Yograj escaped to save his life. The assailants fled the scene after the assault, the complaint added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harbans Singh, who is investigating the case, said a fight had broken out between the victims and the accused earlier near Lohara. The attack appears to have been a result of this altercation. However, he said the exact cause of the attack is still under investigation as the victims are unfit to record their statements and the accused are on the run.

A case was registered under sections 109 ,190, 191(3) and 118(1) the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest, the ASI added.