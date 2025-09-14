Ludhiana: 9-yr-old girl hurt as rival groups exchange fire in Sherpur Kalan

A 9-year-old girl was injured late on Friday night after two rival groups exchanged gunfire during a clash in Sherpur Kalan. The incident took place around 10.30 pm near a local dhaba, when 20–25 men, including outsiders, clashed over a longstanding rivalry and fired multiple rounds. An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons at Moti Nagar police station. (HT Photo for representation)

Amid the chaos, the girl, who was playing outside her home, was struck on the left wrist by a splinter from a bullet. She bled profusely before her family rushed her to the civil hospital for treatment.

Her uncle, Sarabjeet Singh, said, “I had just returned from buying vegetables when the gunshots started. Shops began shutting down in panic. The girl ran to me, bleeding from her wrist. We immediately took her to hospital and informed the police.”

Police reached the spot soon after and recovered four empty shells and two live cartridges. However, the assailants had fled before their arrival.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons at Moti Nagar police station. Additional deputy commissioner of police (City 4) Mandeep Singh Sandhu said initial investigations suggest the clash was triggered by an old rivalry.

“The accused had been involved in a dispute that escalated into this confrontation,” he said, adding that efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.