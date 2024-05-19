 Ludhiana: AAP core committee member Paramjit joins akali dal - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: AAP core committee member Paramjit joins akali dal

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 19, 2024 10:42 PM IST

AAP core committee member Paramjit Singh joins SAD, citing disappointment with AAP government's failure to deliver on promises. Akali leaders welcome him.

In a setback for the AAP, core committee member Paramjit Singh on Sunday joined the SAD. He expressed his “disappointment” with the AAP government and said that they had failed to deliver on the promises made ahead of the assembly elections.

Paramjit Singh attributed what he said was the party’s decline to the “neglect of grassroots workers”. (HT File)
Paramjit Singh attributed what he said was the party's decline to the "neglect of grassroots workers".

He attributed what he said was the party’s decline to the “neglect of grassroots workers”.

Singh highlighted his admiration for the vision of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Welcoming Paramjit Singh, Akali leaders Jagdish Singh Garcha and Paramjit Singh Sarna emphasised the growing enthusiasm among Punjab residents for their party.

Ludhiana: AAP core committee member Paramjit joins akali dal

