Ludhiana: AAP core committee member Paramjit joins akali dal

In a setback for the AAP, core committee member Paramjit Singh on Sunday joined the SAD. He expressed his “disappointment” with the AAP government and said that they had failed to deliver on the promises made ahead of the assembly elections. Paramjit Singh attributed what he said was the party’s decline to the “neglect of grassroots workers”. (HT File)

He attributed what he said was the party’s decline to the “neglect of grassroots workers”.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Singh highlighted his admiration for the vision of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Welcoming Paramjit Singh, Akali leaders Jagdish Singh Garcha and Paramjit Singh Sarna emphasised the growing enthusiasm among Punjab residents for their party.