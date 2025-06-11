Ludhiana: AAP hindering railway overbridge project, says Bittu

Union minister of state for railways and food processing industries Ravneet Singh Bittu has said that he would confront Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann if the state government fails to grant a no-objection certificate (NOC) in 48 hours for the long-delayed railway overbridge (ROB) on the Doraha–Sahnewal stretch in Ludhiana. The overbridge is critical for easing traffic and ensuring connectivity, he says. (HT Photo)

While addressing a public meeting amid the Ludhiana West by-election campaign in ward number 64, Rishi Nagar, Bittu accused the Punjab government of deliberately holding up the project. He alleged that the CM’s office had been sitting on the file for over six months, refusing to issue the necessary NOC from the public works department (PWD).

“This overbridge is critical for easing traffic and ensuring connectivity. The Indian Railways is ready to fund the entire ₹70 crore required for its construction. Still, the Punjab government is refusing to cooperate,” Bittu said. “Despite several letters and personal communication, the chief minister’s office has not even acknowledged the correspondence.”

Calling the delay an intentional obstruction, Bittu warned that if the NOC isn’t cleared within the next two days, he will confront CM Bhagwant Mann directly in his residence or “wherever he is”. “These are not my works — they are the people’s works. If he fails to act, I will go to him and ask why he is playing politics with Ludhiana’s development,” he declared.

Bittu accused the CM of promoting a misleading narrative on development. “On stage, he talks about progress, but behind the scenes, he blocks critical projects supported by the Centre. These double standards will be exposed,” he said.

He urged voters to back BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta in the Ludhiana West by-election, emphasising that only a BJP-led government can fast-track stalled infrastructure and ensure accountability. Bittu also cited the Modi government’s decisive national security actions, including Operation Sindoor, as proof of strong leadership and vision.

Calling the bypoll a test for Punjab’s future, he appealed to party workers and residents to unite for victory, stating, “This election is not just about one seat. It’s about development, dignity, and the dream of a stronger India.”