Ludhiana | AAP MLA Kulwant Sidhu launches cleanliness drive in Model Town Extension
Amid complaints and protests by NGOs over dumping of garbage in an open plot near Model Town extension block C, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (Atam Nagar) Kulwant Sidhu led by a civic body team on Saturday carried out a cleanliness drive at the site.
Various NGOs have been flagging turning of land into a dumping yard.
Representatives of these NGOs also alleged burning of waste in the open, causing serious health hazards.
They also staged a selfie-point protest at the site in the past, taking a sarcastic dig at the authorities by posing with the garbage dumped at the site.
On Saturday too, a council of engineers had complained to the principal secretary of the local bodies department and Punjab pollution control board (PPCB) about the failure of the MC in checking the garbage dumping.
President, council of engineers, Kapil Arora said that waste dumping and its burning cause harm to the environment.
Also, residents living in block C of Model Town extension have been facing a lot of trouble due to foul smell and pollution. After a number of protests were staged by NGO, the MC swung into action.
Earlier, they had also announced to stage a protest outside the house of the MLA if the garbage was not cleared.
MLA Sidhu said that the residents were complaining against dumping of waste in the open for a long time and the MC was directed to remove the waste from the site, which belongs to the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT). “I inspected the work on Saturday and the MC staff has been directed to clean the entire area and make sure that the garbage is not dumped there again,” he said.
MC health officer Vipal Malhotra said that the residents living in nearby areas have been dumping the waste at the site and staff will also be deputed to stop them from doing so.
6,472 commercial, 2,026 industrial units illegally set up in residential areas of Ludhiana: Report
The civic body has found that of the 57,862 illegal constructions, recently highlighted in a report, as many as 6,472 commercial and 2,026 industrial buildings were set up in residential areas of the city from 2016-17 to 2020-21. Residents have been complaining against illegal commercial activities since long. A resident of Model Town extension, Gurpreet Singh said,” Commercial activities should not be allowed in residential areas as it results in traffic congestion.
Goodwill gesture: Punjab cops to get b’day wishes from CM, DGP
To make their special days even more special, Punjab Police personnel will now be getting a greeting card with a congratulatory message, signed by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and director general of police Viresh Kumar Bhawra. According to the officials, the move will boost the morale of police officials. The Punjab Police have 84,000 personnel and the department needs to issue approximately 230 certificates daily. After the second wave of Covid, the practice stopped.
Patiala’s Kashmir Singh beams with joy as he becomes 1st farmer in state to receive MSP payment
Chandigarh: Kashmir Singh from Mohabbatpura village of Patiala had a rush of joy as he became the first farmer in the state to receive MSP payment. Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said within 24 hours of purchase, the department transferred ₹1,02,765 directly into his bank account. The minister said that lifting of the purchased wheat had also commenced in Rajpura Mandi.
Officials of Ludhiana colleges tour schools to scout for future students
To achieve full enrolment in the upcoming academic session, representatives of various Ludhiana colleges are touring schools in the district to woo Class-12 students. Higher education secretary Krishan Kumar said that students usually need guidance on what stream to choose and what jobs are available if one goes for a particular course. Thus, staff from nearby colleges would explain to them the possible options in their streams.
Ludhiana | 68 undertrials of petty offences released during mega camp
Justice Augustine George Masih, judge, Punjab and Haryana high court-cum-administrative judge visited Ludhiana district courts on Saturday wherein a mega camp to hear cases of those involved in petty crimes was held. As many as 68 undertrials were released after they confessed to their guilt and promised to be an asset to the society. Justice Masih also inaugurated an ATM machine of State Bank of India installed in the building of district courts complex, Ludhiana.
