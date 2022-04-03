Ludhiana | AAP MLA Kulwant Sidhu launches cleanliness drive in Model Town Extension

Amid complaints and protests by NGOs over dumping of garbage in an open plot near Model Town extension block C, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (Atam Nagar) Kulwant Sidhu led by a civic body team on Saturday carried out a cleanliness drive at the site.

Various NGOs have been flagging turning of land into a dumping yard.

Representatives of these NGOs also alleged burning of waste in the open, causing serious health hazards.

They also staged a selfie-point protest at the site in the past, taking a sarcastic dig at the authorities by posing with the garbage dumped at the site.

On Saturday too, a council of engineers had complained to the principal secretary of the local bodies department and Punjab pollution control board (PPCB) about the failure of the MC in checking the garbage dumping.

President, council of engineers, Kapil Arora said that waste dumping and its burning cause harm to the environment.

Also, residents living in block C of Model Town extension have been facing a lot of trouble due to foul smell and pollution. After a number of protests were staged by NGO, the MC swung into action.

Earlier, they had also announced to stage a protest outside the house of the MLA if the garbage was not cleared.

MLA Sidhu said that the residents were complaining against dumping of waste in the open for a long time and the MC was directed to remove the waste from the site, which belongs to the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT). “I inspected the work on Saturday and the MC staff has been directed to clean the entire area and make sure that the garbage is not dumped there again,” he said.

MC health officer Vipal Malhotra said that the residents living in nearby areas have been dumping the waste at the site and staff will also be deputed to stop them from doing so.