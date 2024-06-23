Ludhiana: AC mechanic says no to late-night visit, assaulted

A resident of EWS Colony and his aides allegedly assaulted an electrician as he refused to visit the former’s house to repair his air conditioner late on Saturday night, officials said. The 39­-year-old mechanic is a resident of the EWS Colony on Tajpur Road. (iStock)

They added that the accused barged into Arvind Kumar’s house and assaulted him.

The Division Number 7 police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the accused, identified as Deny, Vishal, Mulla and Virat. Police said five of their aides were yet to be identified.

The victim said he received a call from Deny, who complained that his air conditioner had stopped working and sought a repair visit. As it was too late, the mechanic told the accused that he would visit in the morning, the complaint added.

After some time, the accused barged into the victim’s house and assaulted him with a baseball bat and other blunt weapons. The accused also vandalised his bike and scooter parked inside the house, the complainant alleged.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Prem Chand, who is investigating the case, said the police have registered an FIR under sections 452 (house trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).