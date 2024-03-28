Ludhiana: Acting CJ Sandhawalia conducts court inspections

Punjab and Haryana High Court acting chief justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia on Wednesday conducted the annual inspection of courts in Samrala, Khanna , Payal and Ludhiana. During the inspections, he also visited the courts in Samrala, Khanna, Payal and Ludhiana and interacted with the judges at the courts. (Getty Images/Purestock)

Earlier in the day, district and sessions judge Munish Singal, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal welcomed Sandhawalia on his arrival in Samrala. He was also accorded a guard of honour.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

During the inspections, he also visited the courts in Samrala, Khanna, Payal and Ludhiana and interacted with the judges at the courts.

Apart from this, justice Sandhawalia also visited the bar rooms and listened to the grievances of the bar association. He assured them of redressing their grievances at the earliest.