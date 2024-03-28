 Ludhiana: Acting CJ Sandhawalia conducts court inspections - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Acting CJ Sandhawalia conducts court inspections

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 28, 2024 06:04 AM IST

Earlier in the day, district and sessions judge Munish Singal, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal welcomed Sandhawalia on his arrival in Samrala

Punjab and Haryana High Court acting chief justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia on Wednesday conducted the annual inspection of courts in Samrala, Khanna , Payal and Ludhiana.

During the inspections, he also visited the courts in Samrala, Khanna, Payal and Ludhiana and interacted with the judges at the courts. (Getty Images/Purestock)
Earlier in the day, district and sessions judge Munish Singal, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal welcomed Sandhawalia on his arrival in Samrala. He was also accorded a guard of honour.

During the inspections, he also visited the courts in Samrala, Khanna, Payal and Ludhiana and interacted with the judges at the courts.

Apart from this, justice Sandhawalia also visited the bar rooms and listened to the grievances of the bar association. He assured them of redressing their grievances at the earliest.

