Ludhiana: Activist against Diljit songs ‘promoting alcohol’

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 02, 2025 05:06 AM IST

The complaint submitted to the Punjab department of social security, women and child development urges authorities to prevent the singer from performing songs, such as Patiala Peg, Panj Taara Theka

Chandigarh-based educationist Panditrao Dharenavar, known for his efforts to promote Punjabi language, has filed a complaint against singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The complaint, submitted to the Punjab department of social security, women and child development before the Diljit’s concert, urges authorities to prevent the singer from performing songs, such as Patiala Peg, Panj Taara Theka and Case in Ludhiana show.

The musical concert of Diljit Dosanjh in Ludhiana drew a big crowd. (HT photo)
The musical concert of Diljit Dosanjh in Ludhiana drew a big crowd. (HT photo)

In response, the deputy director of the department issued a written directive to the Ludhiana deputy commissioner on Tuesday, asking him to take appropriate action on the complaint.

Dharenavar stated, “My complaint also specifies that the singer should not sing these songs even with altered lyrics. If he continues to sing such songs, I will approach the Punjab and Haryana high court. Promoting alcohol consumption while wearing a turban is a severe insult to its dignity. My fight is for the honor of the turban.”

Previously, Dosanjh addressed similar criticism during one of his concerts, asserting that he would stop performing songs referencing alcohol if governments declared their states “dry ones” and shut down liquor vends.

Thursday, January 02, 2025
