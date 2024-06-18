 Ludhiana: Activists flag pollution in Sutlej due to Buddha Nullah - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
Ludhiana: Activists flag pollution in Sutlej due to Buddha Nullah

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 18, 2024 10:30 PM IST

Environmental activists exerted pressure on the government to take immediate action against the dumping of toxic waste into the Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

In a gathering held at Wallipur village on Tuesday, environmental activists from various organisations, including Naroa Punjab Manch and the Public Action Committee (PAC), convened to discuss the escalating pollution in the Sutlej River caused by the Buddha Dariya.

The participants underscored that the Sutlej River is the primary drinking water source for a large part of Southern Punjab. (HT File)
The primary goal of this meeting was to exert pressure on the government to take immediate action against the dumping of toxic waste into the Buddha Dariya, an issue that has been largely ignored for a long time. The groups emphasised the severe health risks posed by the contamination to the people of Southern Punjab, who rely on the Sutlej River as their main source of drinking water.

During the meeting, it was decided to organise a protest march in Ludhiana on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day. The protest aims to highlight the need for Punjab to achieve freedom from pollution. Additionally, it was decided that if the government fails to address the pollution issue by September 15, the Buddha Dariya would be permanently blocked and confined to Ludhiana to prevent the toxic water from reaching Southern Punjab.

The participants underscored that the Sutlej River is the primary drinking water source for a large part of Southern Punjab. The gathering marked a step towards raising awareness and pushing for urgent solutions to the pressing issue of water pollution in Punjab.

Noted figures, such as Lakha Singh Sidhana, Kamaljit Singh Brar, Daler Singh Dod, Amitoj Mann, Jaskirat Singh, Dr Amandeep Bains, Mahinderpal Loomba, Kuldeep Singh Khaira and Roman Brar, were among the participants.

