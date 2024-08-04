Ludhiana: Admin, MC to blame for delay in direct access to Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace, says Ashok Thapar

The Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust has raised the voice against the delay in action by the district administration and municipal corporation in providing direct access to the birthplace of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar from PNB Bank Street in Chaura Bazaar. Ashok Thapar, the national president of the trust, has accused them of serious negligence. A View of birthplace of Shaheed-e-Azam Sukhdev Thapar in Ludhiana (HT Photo)

Ashok Thapar explained that the plan to provide direct access involves acquiring five properties of 21.29 square yards, 44 square yards, 20.12 square yards, 5.37 square yards, and 3.16 square yards. Owners of three of these properties have voluntarily donated their land and submitted the necessary documents to the district administration. The High Court has dismissed the appeal of the owner of the 44 square yards property. Another property owner has submitted an affidavit requesting compensation from the government.

Despite these clearances, one person with no legitimate claim to the properties has filed a claim for the 21.29 square yards land in a local court without any supporting documents. However, there is no stay order from the lower court, and the keys to this property have been with the trust for over a decade.

He said that even though there are no obstacles to acquiring the land, the approval file keeps circulating between the Punjab government, municipal corporation, and the concerned SDM’s office. Instead of taking responsibility all concerned departments are playing the blame game causing unnecessary delays.