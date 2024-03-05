Ludhiana: Admn gears up for LS elections, DC reviews poll preparedness

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Sakshi Sawhney on Tuesday held a meeting with district nodal officers/assistant nodal officers of different committees to ensure that all arrangements are in place ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The nodal officer for law and order will ensure vulnerability mapping and security development plan. (HT)

The meeting was held at Bachat Bhawan where Sawhney reviewed the ongoing preparations for the general elections. She emphasised that all teams should be adequately prepared as per the directions of the Election Commission of India. The deputy commissioner also checked the structure and functioning of these committees and gave specific directions to ensure an effective mechanism is in place.

Sawhney also pointed out that the manpower management committee will assess the entire requirement of personnel in the district to conduct the elections. The EVM management committee will ensure that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are properly stored, secured, available, and checked, with overall monitoring.

The nodal officer for implementing the model code of conduct will ensure that all instructions of the ECI are followed in letter and spirit once the model code of conduct comes into effect. Similarly, the nodal officer for law and order will ensure vulnerability mapping and security development plan.

The computerisation, cyber security and IT committee will ensure randomisation, cyber security and training of IT applications to the manpower.

The deputy commissioner also reviewed other preparedness areas, including transport management, training management, material management, expenditure monitoring, SVEEP activities, ballot papers, facilities being ensured for persons with disabilities (PWDs), helpline and complaints redressal. She also asked the nodal officers to ensure timely redressal of the complaints received offline and on portal. Furthermore, she asked them to ensure the arrangements of staying facilities for the armed forces when they land in the district to avoid any kind of inconvenience and webcasting facilities in all polling stations.