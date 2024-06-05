Ludhiana admn launches dist environment agenda, push for sustainability

In a bid to take environmental sustainability steps in the district, the administration launched “Wake up Ludhiana - an agenda for environment.” Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and other officials planting a sapling in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney presided over a preliminary meeting of the project and directed the officials of concerned departments to chalk out a detailed plan for environmental sustainability in the region besides increasing greenery.

According to the release, the administration would work with Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) experts to identify and find sustainable solutions for different locations in the district where there is substantially less green cover. Steps would be taken to prepare those areas for plantation and in sync with the monsoon season, mass plantation drives with citizen participation would be undertaken, the release added.

Sawhney ordered that free saplings should be provided to the residents. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was also asked to formulate a strategy to develop vertical gardens and ensure greening on the national highways. The DC also inquired about the development of cycle lanes along the highways. The NHAI officials informed that proposal has been made and would be followed up soon.

The deputy commissioner told the officials to mandatorily ensure green offices and take up solar lighting, water conservation measures. Marks in the annual performance review would also be given for those taking up best practices to promote environment sustainability, the DC added.

Sawhney said that on similar lines, a green campus initiative would be launched for all educational institutions in the district. A green self audit for industries would also be undertaken with the help of General Managers District Industry Centers (GMDIC) and the PAU. She also stated that practically feasible solutions would be invited from the general public for improving their own neighbourhood environmentally. This Green Hackathon would be launched shortly and for ideas that are found feasible, action would be taken for its implementation, the DC added.

DC urges youth to save environment

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Wednesday appealed to the youth to become green warriors and said that they must strive hard to save the planet from climate distress. The DC along with additional deputy commissioner Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) additional chief administrator Ojasvi Alankar and assistant commissioner Kritika Goyal planted saplings in the Sutlej club to mark World Environment Day. She said that trees play a crucial role by conserving natural resources and improving the environment. The DC described it as a social and moral responsibility of every individual. She said that students must disseminate the message of enhancing green cover in the district, so that more and more people are made aware of its importance.

With an aim to enhance the green cover, protect air, water and check the environmental pollution, additional deputy commissioner Amit Sareen and assistant commissioner Kritika Goyal on Wednesday inaugurated the Micro Forest Project and a nursery in which 5,000 saplings to be planted in Malakpur village. Sareen said that this move is aimed to make green Ludhiana and 5,000 trees of various native species of the state would be planted on one-acre of land. He mentioned that a special technique will be adopted for afforestation to ensure denser growth of plants and better carbon dioxide absorption.

Admn organises ‘Plogathon’

Punjab’s first Plogathon was organised by Switch For Change Foundation and the administration to mark World Environment Day and promote environmental awareness, Clean India and Fit India movements. Over 200 participants collected 800 kg of waste. The winner Bhupinder Singh, who gathered 10 kg, received an Avon cycle. The event started and concluded at Verka Milk Plant, saw Arunjeet Singh and Punit Watts as runner-ups. Partners included Avon Cycles, Uttam Foods, Khalsa College for Women, AIESEC, and Hulladek. Additionally, Ludhiana’s first e-waste centre was inaugurated. The chief guest was ADC Amit Sareen.