Ludhiana again: Man shot dead in 2nd targeted attack in a week

A 22-year-old man was killed while his friend sustained serious injuries after four men on motorcycles opened fire at them at Manki village in Samrala, police said on Tuesday. Victim Gurwinder Singh

Superintendent of police (detective) Pawanjeet Chaudhary said Gurwinder Singh alias Kinda was sitting along with his friends Dharamveer and Lovepreet Singh on a culvert near the village at 9 pm when the armed assailants arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire.

The attack comes four days after a group of assailants shot dead 25-year-old kabaddi player Tejpal Singh at Jagraon.

The SP said Gurwinder died on the way to hospital while Dharamveer suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was initially taken to the local civil hospital from where he was referred to Chandigarh for advanced treatment. Lovepreet escaped unhurt.

Acting on Dharamveer’s statement, the police booked four men, identified as Sandeep Singh, Teji Chak Sarai, Karan Singh of Madpur and Simmi Balian, under relevant sections of the law including murder and Arms Act.

The SP said the attack appears to be the result of an old rivalry and the accused have a criminal record.

“Several police teams, including technical units, have been pressed into service to trace and arrest the suspects. Raids are underway and the police have zeroed in on several associates of the accused who are under surveillance,” he said.

The SP said Dharampal, Lovepreet and the accused have criminal cases against them. While Dharampal and Lovepreet are facing cases of drug peddling and theft, main accused Sandeep, has more than 10 FIRs registered against him in cases relating to drug trafficking, assault and arms act. Police suspect the attack may have stemmed from some rivalry between the two parties.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu visited kabaddi player Tejpal’s house at Giddarwindi village near Jagraon and assured the family of full support in bringing the culprits to book. Tejpal’s family has refused to cremate the body until all assailants are arrested.

Bittu also criticised the AAP government for a “complete breakdown of law and order” in the state.

Lawless land

Oct 31: Kabaddi player Tejpal Singh, 25, thrashed and later shot dead in broad daylight in Jagraon

Oct 30: A hairdresser was injured when unidentified car-borne assailants opened fire at him in Machhiwara.

Oct 2: A 22-year-old man shot after a verbal dispute spirals into assault in Jamalpur.

Oct 2: 20-year-old Monu Kumar was shot dead by his rivals during a clash that broke out while his family was performing a pooja in Fauji Colony. On the same day, a 19-year-old salon owner was brutally shot dead by his neighbour inside his shop in Mundian Kalan, Jamalpur.

Sept 22: Three unidentified assailants killed the brother of a district-level Congress leader following a dispute over money at Sahnewal. Victim Amit Kumar owned a liquor tavern.