Ludhiana: Agri varsity for late wheat varieties in Dec, Jan

Experts at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here have recommended late sowing wheat varieties for farmers who haven’t sown wheat yet. PAU wheat expert AS Dhatt said farmers who grow cotton, potatoes and peas haven’t been able to sow wheat yet. “These crops are in the harvest phase now. The farmers will only be able sow wheat in late December or first fortnight of January,” he said. If the other varieties yield 20 quintals per acre, the late sown varieties would yield around 18 quintals, the expert said. (HT File)

The wheat sowing during the current crop season 2024-25 was almost over by end of November and the wheat varieties recommended by the PAU for cultivation under timely sown conditions, especially PBW 826, were in great demand.

However, a small proportion of the total wheat area is yet to be sown. For such late sowings, the PAU has recommended a set of varieties specifically suited to late sown conditions. Farmers intending to sow wheat in coming days have been advised to prefer wheat varieties — PBW 752 and PBW 771 — for December sowing and PBW 757 for sowing in first fortnight of January.

Besides suitable variety, farmers are advised to follow some tips for getting good yield even under late sowing. The seed rate of 40 kg/acre should be used to get optimum plant population of the wheat crop. Under late sown conditions, the crop should be sown at closer spacing of 15 cm for getting good yield and suppressing the weeds.

For wheat crop sown up to mid-December, drill half dose of urea (45 kg) and whole phosphorous at the time of sowing and top-dress the remaining dose of urea (45 kg) at first irrigation. For the crop sown later, farmers have been advised to reduce this quantity to 35 kg urea per acre in each of two splits. To late sown wheat, first and second irrigation should be given at four-week interval whereas third after three weeks and fourth after two weeks from the previous irrigation.