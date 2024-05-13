Ludhiana: Agri varsity stages play on Jallianwala Bagh

The play titled “Main Jallianwala Bagh Bolda” was performed at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), and gained appreciation from the audience comprising of students, scientists and employees. Students of Punjab Agricultural University performing a play titiled 'Main Jallianwala Bagh Bolda’ on the campus in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

PAU directorate of extension education organised the play in collaboration with Kesho Ram Sharma Memorial Society, and focused on the tragic events of Jallianwala Bagh. The writer of the play was Anil Sharma.

The production featured around 70 students and scientists from different colleges of the varsity. The team performers included Jaswant Singh, Lakshay Sharma, Jeevanjot Jatana along with others.

The chief guest for the event was vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal. The V-C emphasised the importance of cultural exchange among educational institutions, and underscored the role of plays as mirrors reflecting societal narratives. He lauded the students’ performances, and pledged continued support for such endeavours.

The special guest for the programme was Punjabi Sahitya Academy former president Gurbhajan Gill. He expressed confidence in the students’ potential to further elevate the varsity’s stature in the cultural arena.

PAU extension education director Makhan Singh Bhullar highlighted the significance of such initiatives in holistic development of students. He stressed on the role of awareness campaigns conducted by the varsity and emphasised the importance of plays in shaping students’ personalities, citing their involvement in various societal issues beyond the stage.

The event was concluded with vote of thanks extended by Colonel Jasjit Singh Gill.

PAU scientist secures research project worth ₹1 cr

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) department of vegetable science senior scientist Manisha Dubey bagged a project worth ₹1.06 crore from the department of science and technology (DST), New Delhi, under DST Women’s Instinct for Developing and Ushering Scientific Heights and Innovation (WISE-WIDUSHI).

Under the said project, Dubey would performed the duties as principal investigator (PI) for five years research on “Gene pyramiding for resistance to ToLCV Begomovirus spp and RKN Meloidogyne spp diseases in cherry tomatoes through MAS”.

This is her fourth project from DST, New Delhi.

The co-principal investigator for the said project would be Dr SK Jindal.

Dubey has over 15 years of research experience and 46 publications to her credit. These include 15 research papers in national, international journals, 15 research abstracts, two book chapters, 14 daily newspaper clippings and two best research paper awards in Indo-US Symposium, PAU, and IPSCONFIARI, Pusa, New Delhi.

Dubey has also attended 21 international, national symposia, seminars, conferences along with two trainings conducted by NAARM, Hyderabad and DST, New Delhi, respectively.

Vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal; director of research AS Dhatt; college of horticulture and forestry dean MIS Gill; and department of vegetable science head TS Dhillon, congratulated Dubey and Jindal for their achievement.