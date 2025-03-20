Ludhiana: Agri varsity to honour 7 farmers at Kisan Mela

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here on Wednesday, announced the names of seven progressive farmers to be honoured during the upcoming Kisan Mela on March 21 and 22. Amaninder Singh from Sangrur’s Rai Dharana village with be honoured with the chief minister’s award in horticulture. Jaskaran Singh from Muktsar’s Kauni village will also get the chief minister’s award in horticulture. Baljeet Singh from Sangrur’s Kakra village will be given the Sardarni Prakash Kaur Memorial Award in crop production. During the upcoming Kisan Mela on March 21 and 22, seven farmers are to be honoured. (HT Photo)

Gurdeep Singh from Hoshiarpur’s Atutt village will get the Commitment, Reliability, and Innovation (CRI) pumps award in agricultural machinery. Harpreet Kaur from Sangrur’s Mannan village will be given the CRI pumps award in organic farming. Sardar Jasbir Singh from Hoshiarpur will get the CRI pumps award in water management. Pawan Jot Singh from Jalandhar’s Togrhi village will get the chief minister’s award in subsidy occupation. The awards are presented during every Kisan Mela for achievements in the respective fields of agriculture.