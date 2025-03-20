Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Agri varsity to honour 7 farmers at Kisan Mela

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 20, 2025 06:34 AM IST

The awards are presented during every Kisan Mela for achievements in the respective fields of agriculture; Baljeet Singh from Sangrur’s Kakra village will be given the Sardarni Prakash Kaur Memorial Award in crop production

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here on Wednesday, announced the names of seven progressive farmers to be honoured during the upcoming Kisan Mela on March 21 and 22. Amaninder Singh from Sangrur’s Rai Dharana village with be honoured with the chief minister’s award in horticulture. Jaskaran Singh from Muktsar’s Kauni village will also get the chief minister’s award in horticulture. Baljeet Singh from Sangrur’s Kakra village will be given the Sardarni Prakash Kaur Memorial Award in crop production.

During the upcoming Kisan Mela on March 21 and 22, seven farmers are to be honoured. (HT Photo)
During the upcoming Kisan Mela on March 21 and 22, seven farmers are to be honoured. (HT Photo)

Gurdeep Singh from Hoshiarpur’s Atutt village will get the Commitment, Reliability, and Innovation (CRI) pumps award in agricultural machinery. Harpreet Kaur from Sangrur’s Mannan village will be given the CRI pumps award in organic farming. Sardar Jasbir Singh from Hoshiarpur will get the CRI pumps award in water management. Pawan Jot Singh from Jalandhar’s Togrhi village will get the chief minister’s award in subsidy occupation. The awards are presented during every Kisan Mela for achievements in the respective fields of agriculture.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On