Ludhiana: Ahead of general elections, final voter list released

In the wake of upcoming general elections, final voter lists for all 14 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Ludhiana have been published. Ahead of general elections, final voter list released in Ludhiana. (HT)

The list is compiled based on the eligibility date of January 1, 2024, and a total of 26.57 lakh voters have been registered, including 14.17 lakh male, 12.39 lakh female, and 146 third gender voters.

The number of polling stations in the district are 2,919.

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik emphasised the importance of cooperation from all political parties by adhering to the issued instructions. Individuals who are 18 years of age or above, as of January 1, 2024, can approach their respective booth level officers on working days. The voting forms can be obtained, and filled either by visiting the local collector or sub-divisional magistrate office, or by accessing the online form on the Election Commission of India website (www.voters.eci.gov.in), and through the voter helpline app.

Further assistance can be obtained by calling the toll-free number 1950.

Additionally, citizens have the option to request corrections in their voter cards or withdraw their votes by filling out the necessary forms.