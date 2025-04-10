Ludhiana: Aided college teachers irked over 6th pay scale

Nearly two years after the 7th pay commission was implemented in Punjab colleges, several institutions are still submitting faculty salary claims based on the 6th pay commission. This move has sparked outrage among teaching staff, who say they are being unfairly denied the salary they are legally entitled to. Faculty members, especially from aided colleges, have voiced their anger over what they call a deliberate delay in adopting the updated pay structure. (HT File)

Faculty members, especially from aided colleges, have voiced their anger over what they call a deliberate delay in adopting the updated pay structure. Many say the discrepancy not only hits them financially but is a front to their professional dignity. “This is completely wrong on the part of both college management and the education department,” said a teacher from an aided college in the district. “Even if managements submit claims under the 6th pay scale, the higher education department should not accept them.”

A few of the colleges identified for submitting outdated claims for the 2024–25 academic year include GHG Harparkash College of Education for Women and Khalsa College for Women, both in Sidhwan Khurd, and Master Tara Singh Memorial College for Women.

Principals of the two Sidhwan-based colleges declined to comment. Principal of Master Tara Singh Memorial College said “The claims for 2024–25 were sent as per the 6th pay scale,” she admitted. “But from 2025–26 onwards, they will be based on the 7th pay scale. Teachers will receive arrears for the past year.”

Chamkaur Singh, district president of Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU), called the situation “unfortunate, illogical, and in clear violation of the state government’s official notification.” He said the union had written to the Department of Higher Education last month, urging strict action against such colleges.

When approached, Sanyam Aggarwal, director of Public Instructions (DPI Colleges), said, “This issue has not come to my notice till now, but I will look into it, as even paying arrears creates an additional burden on the department- it’s a double effort.”