Ludhiana AIDS prevention team bags best performance award

The District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit (DAPCU) of Ludhiana won the best performance award for its efforts in HIV/AIDS prevention, awareness and treatment at the state-level function to mark World AIDS Day 2024 in Patiala themed ‘Take the rights path, My health my right’. Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jatinder Jorwal appealed to the residents to take action toward addressing inequalities that bar the realisation of the end of AIDS and to assert the right to health of all. (Getty image)

The award was received by Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Kumar Mohindra, district AIDS control officer Dr Ashish Chawla and district programme manager Dr Amrit Chawla. Commending the team, Dr Pardeep Kumar Mohindra said, “This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team in reaching out to marginalised communities and ensuring access to essential HIV/AIDS services. Our focus remains on early detection, timely treatment and stigma reduction.”

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh, who presided over the event as the chief guest, lauded the efforts of all districts in achieving significant milestones. “Punjab has made remarkable progress in reducing new HIV infections by 15% and increasing treatment coverage to 85%. Ludhiana’s performance stands out as a model for the state. Together, we must continue to address inequalities to ensure no one is left behind in this fight against AIDS,” he said.

The event highlighted the state’s commitment to the global UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, aiming for 95% of people living with HIV to know their status, 95% to receive treatment and 95% to achieve viral suppression.