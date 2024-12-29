Ludhiana: Alleging sexual harassment, woman climbs atop water tank

Accusing the police of implicating her and family members, a 40-year-old woman climbed on a water tank near Gill Chowk on Saturday. She alleged that a local doctor sexually harassed her on the pretext of examination, but “instead of taking action against the doctor the police lodged an FIR against her, her husband and other family members”. The high drama continued for one hour. After recording the statement of the woman, the police have registered a case against the accused.

Later, the police pacified her and promised to act against the doctor following which she came down. Following the complaint of the woman, the police have registered a cross-case against the medical practitioner of New Janta Nagar. No arrest has been made so far, the police said.

The woman climbed atop the tank in the afternoon hours. She alleged that the medical practitioner touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her when she visited him on December 23 for treatment. After she narrated the incident to her husband, he along with other family members went to his clinic to talk to the accused, where they indulged in a spat.

The woman added that the medical practitioner filed a complaint against them for tossing his turban and pulling his beard. Following the complaint, the police booked them for hurting religious sentiments, while no action was taken on her complaint, according to her.

Inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Shimlapuri police station, said the woman had not filed a written complaint. They were asking the woman and her family members to record their statement as well, but fearing arrest, they did not turn up at the police station.

The inspector added that on Saturday, they received information that the woman had climbed up on the water tank. They rushed to the spot and assured her of action. She came down and filed a formal complaint against the doctor. After recording the statement of the woman, the police have booked the doctor who would be arrested soon the police added.