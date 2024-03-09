Ludhiana: Alumni go down memory lane at KCW programme

The Khalsa College for Women on Saturday held an alumni meet. The event was organised by old students association and the theme was “Purane Din Naya Safar.” Over 250 alumni attended the meet. KCW alumni clicking pictures during a meet in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Principal Dr Iqbal Kaur appreciated the attendees for contributing in their own unique ways and giving back to the society. The chief guest was Padma Shri recipient and founder of Cremica group of companies, Rajni Bector.

The guests of honour include Punjab higher education deputy director and Punjab Commerce and Management Association president Ashwani Bhalla, Panjab University, Chandigarh, syndicate and senate member Mukesh Kumar Arora along with Punjabi University, Patiala, youth welfare department technical assistant Harinder Hundal.

The guests of the day include Khalsa Dewan treasurer Gursimran Singh Grewal, KCW manager Kushal Dhillon, and director Mukti Gill.

The highlight of the event was the musical band, “Karinday.” The group presented a live concert. There was also a cultural bonanza presented by the students. The executive members of the association were also acknowledged for their contribution towards the institute. The alumni relived their past experiences.

KCW BSc students got three positions

The students of KCW scored three of the top five positions in Bachelor of Science Honours (Biotechnology) fifth semester under Panjab University.

Cherry Gagat bagged fourth position with 459 marks out of 500, and Komal and Jasleen Kaur secured fifth position with 455 marks each. The overall result of the college was 100 per cent.

The toppers attributed their success to hard work, regular studies, punctuality coupled with blessings and support of their parents and motivation by the college. Managing committee of the college congratulated principal Iqbal Kaur and the staff of biotechnology department for their efforts in generating excellent results.