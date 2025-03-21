Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Amid enrolment push, Government school heads flag space crunch

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 21, 2025 06:04 AM IST

As per officials, at Government Primary School, Kundanpuri, nearly 90 students are packed into a single classroom daily; a teacher from the school said, “We are a centre school, so we also have to store materials from other schools, including cupboards and computers, inside our classrooms due to the lack of space.”

Ludhiana The education department has launched an enrolment drive to increase student admission into government schools. However, as the drive gains momentum, some government schools have flagged the space crunch. As per officials, at Government Primary School, Kundanpuri, nearly 90 students are packed into a single classroom daily. A teacher from the school said, “We are a centre school, so we also have to store materials from other schools, including cupboards and computers, inside our classrooms due to the lack of space.” The school already accommodates over 500 students but has only five classrooms.

The education department has launched an enrolment drive to increase student admission into government schools. (HT Photo)
The education department has launched an enrolment drive to increase student admission into government schools. (HT Photo)

At Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Engine Shed, 240 students are already enrolled. A new classroom is under construction, which is expected to ease congestion.

District education officer, Ravinder Kaur, acknowledging the issue, assured that schools struggling with space issues would be given some relief from enrolment targets.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On