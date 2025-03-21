Ludhiana: Amid enrolment push, Government school heads flag space crunch

Ludhiana The education department has launched an enrolment drive to increase student admission into government schools. However, as the drive gains momentum, some government schools have flagged the space crunch. As per officials, at Government Primary School, Kundanpuri, nearly 90 students are packed into a single classroom daily. A teacher from the school said, “We are a centre school, so we also have to store materials from other schools, including cupboards and computers, inside our classrooms due to the lack of space.” The school already accommodates over 500 students but has only five classrooms.

