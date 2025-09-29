Ludhiana: Arhtiyas warn of strike over procurement issues

Anger against the Punjab and Central governments flared in Asia’s second-largest grain market on Sunday as thousands of commission agents (arhtiyas) converged in Jagraon to warn of a statewide strike amid the paddy procurement season. Arhtiyas during a meeting in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The Federation of Arhtiya Associations, Punjab, convened a convention where state president Vijay Kalra announced that no arhtiya in Punjab would mediate in what he termed as the “blind looting” by agencies and cellar owners in the name of moisture, damage and discoloration in paddy. “The government must direct agencies to take responsibility for assessing the quality of paddy they procure. Arhtiyas will not be made scapegoats this time,” Kalra declared.

Kalra further warned that if the chief minister fails to fulfill his promise of releasing arrears and paying 2.5% commission to arhtiyas, they will resort to a state-wide strike. He said that deductions by procurement agencies after purchasing paddy would not be tolerated, and if truck contractors shirk their responsibilities, no arhtiya will arrange paddy lifting at their own expense. “If procurement agencies reject paddy, we will not mediate for share certificates between farmers and buyers. The agencies must buy as per rules,” he asserted.

The convention also opposed the online OTP system, with Kalra demanding that such work be handed over to the department concerned instead of burdening arhtiyas. His resolutions were unanimously approved by thousands of delegates with a show of hands.

Addressing the gathering, Amarjit Singh Brar, senior vice president of Punjab, and Ghanaiya Gupta Banka, president of Jagraon association, alongside other senior leaders, accused successive governments of targeting arhtiyas rather than resolving their long-pending demands. “Every year a new problem is created for us, while old issues remain unaddressed. This time the fraternity must remain united to fight for its rights,” the leaders said.

The Jagraon association also honored Vijay Kalra on the occasion. Representatives of arhtiya organisations from across Punjab, including Kapil Gupta (Jalandhar), Jagtar Singh Samra, Sadhuram Bhat Majra, Kulbir Singh, Gopal Bajaj (Jalalabad), Mulkhraj, Kaptan Chhabra, Sameer Jain (Moga), and Major Singh Mann, attended the meet, showing rare unity within the community.