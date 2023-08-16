Ludhiana: Arya College regular teachers stage protest

Regular teachers of Arya College Teachers Unit (ACTU) staged a two-hour protest against the Arya College Managing Committee on Wednesday against the long pending demands. Regular teachers during the protest at Arya College, Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The teachers’ union alleges that their legitimate and persistently voiced concerns have fallen on deaf ears, despite being raised through multiple resolutions over an extended period.

Raman Nayyar, the secretary of Arya College Teachers’ Unit, stated that the unity behind the decision to stage an “organised protest” on Wednesday is to underscore the urgency and importance of addressing their grievances.

Union stressed upon the demands, including the implementation of recommendations outlined in the 7th Pay Commission, the immediate release of salaries allegedly withheld without due justification, and the appointment of a regular principal to ensure stability and effective management.

Other demands focus on the well-being of the teaching fraternity, encompassing provisions for child care leave and an end to what they term the arbitrary policy governing teacher transfers. The union also urges the establishment of an academic council to enhance educational standards through collaborative decision-making.

PS Bhogal, president of ACTU, reported that Arya College employs 33 regular teachers, among whom 20 participated in the protest. Additionally, around 50 adhoc teachers continued to conduct classes amidst the ongoing protest. The college management has initiated dialogue by requesting a meeting with the association, resulting in the suspension of the strike around 1 pm on Wednesday.

SM Sharma, secretary of the Arya College management committee said, “We have asked the teachers to call off the protest and soon a meeting will be conducted in this regard, and the committee will ensure that legitimate demands are fulfilled.”

