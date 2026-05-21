Ludhiana: As mercury soars, residents turn to earthen pots for natural cooling

With temperatures touching 43 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana, residents are increasingly turning to traditional earthen pots (matkas) to keep drinking water naturally cool — a trend largely driven by Instagram reels and WhatsApp forwards promoting the health benefits of clay utensils. A vendor selling earthen pots alongside a road in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

From local markets to roadside pottery stalls, customers can be seen queueing up to buy earthen pots despite having refrigerators at home. Shopkeepers say the trend has particularly picked up among well-off urban families seeking a “back to basics” lifestyle during the scorching summer.

One such buyer, Asha Bhandari, visited a local market to purchase a clay pot for her son. She said her son wanted to try fermented rice stored in a clay pot after watching videos on Instagram and YouTube claiming it improves gut health and helps reduce body heat during summer.

Pottery sellers across the city said demand for matkas and other clay utensils has surged sharply over the past few weeks. Another buyer, Amita Sharma, said she saw the benefits of drinking water from matkas on an Instagram reel and decided to buy one. She added, however, that the elders in the family do suggest drinking matka water to stay hydrated and maintain gut health.

Rekha, who runs an earthenware shop in the city, said clay pots sell in large numbers every summer while demand drops during the monsoon season. “Prices start from ₹100 and increase according to size and design. Customers especially prefer matkas fitted with taps. Some customers prefer painted matkas,” she said.

She added that people are now becoming more conscious about the health benefits of traditional products. “Many customers believe water stored in clay pots tastes better and remains naturally cool without refrigeration,” she said.

Another seller, Lucky, said his family has been associated with the pottery business for three generations. “We prepare simple clay pots ourselves using natural soil, while decorative and painted pots are sourced from outside,” he said.

According to shopkeepers, growing awareness about sustainable living and health concerns has encouraged many residents to switch back to traditional clay utensils. They also credited social media platforms for popularising the use of matkas among younger consumers.