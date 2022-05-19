Ludhiana | Auction of 110 unclaimed vehicles fetches GRP ₹9 lakh
The auction of 110 unclaimed vehicles on Thursday fetched the Ludhiana railway police ₹9 lakh against its base price of ₹5, 38,900.
A single lot of these vehicles was sold to a Moga-based scrap dealer Charanjilal, who deposited half of the amount on the spot claiming to deposit the rest with the authorities on May 20.
The railway police had a total of 165 unclaimed vehicles in its custody, of which 110 were auctioned, including four cars, 42 scooters, four auto rickshaws and 60 motorcycles.
Around 40 scrap dealers across the state participated in the auction and deposited a security of ₹54,000 each. Since a few scrap dealers arrived late and failed to deposit the security on time, they were not allowed to participate in the auction.
A five-member committee, including GRP deputy superintendent of police, an inspector, work manager of Punjab roadways, an official from the district transport office, and another transport official fixed the base price of each vehicle and conducted the auction.
A senior GRP officer said the auction has generated bumper revenue for the government, much more than expected.
The auction was supposed to be held in October, but due to the strike of ministerial staff and Punjab assembly elections in February, the meeting of the committee was deferred then. In January, a local court directed the Government Railway Police (GRP) to immediately submit the list of unclaimed vehicles, which had been lying in the backyard of the police station for years, and expedite their disposal.
Base price of vehicles
According to the officials, the base price of two cars was fixed at ₹18,000 each, and the other two for ₹12,000 and 19,000, considering their model and condition.
For three autos, it was fixed at ₹12,000 each, and ₹13,000 for the other.
Also, the reserve price for two bullet motorcycles was ₹20,000, and for two Bajaj bikes, ₹7,000 base price was fixed.
For the rest, it was ₹5,000 each. The base price for scooters varied from ₹2,500 to ₹3,500.
Deputy superintendent of police Balram Rana, GRP, said earlier, the GRP had decided to auction cars and autos in one lot, and scooters and motorcycles in two separate lots.
