Ludhiana: Auto driver found murdered, police arrest friend

The Ladhowal police arrested a man for allegedly hacking his friend to death with sharp-edged weapons in the forest area of Ladhowal on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Arjun Singh, 28, of Ladhowal in Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)

According to the police, the accused indulged in a scuffle with the victim over some issue when they both were high on drugs. Three more accused are involved in the crime, who are yet to be identified.

The victim has been identified as Arjun Singh, 28, of Ladhowal. The police have arrested his friend Rinku for the murder.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the wife of the victim.

Inspector Varinder Singh, SHO at Ladhowal police station stated that according to the statement of the complainant, Arjun had left the house two days ago with Rinku stating that he will be back in a few minutes. They started searching for him after Arjun did not return till midnight, but to no avail.

The complainant added that on Wednesday, someone informed her about the body of her husband lying in the forest area. She informed the police and reached there.

The SHO added that the police arrested Rinku, who told the police that while consuming drugs they, indulged in a scuffle. He along with his three aides hacked Arjun to death with sharp-edged weapons before fleeing, he said.

The SHO added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.