Ludhiana: Auto gang targeting commuters busted, 3 held, 10 phones seized

An autorickshaw gang has been busted with the arrest of three men, the division number 1 police said on Wednesday. Ten mobile phones and an autorickshaw has been seized from them. They had been robbing their passengers after taking them to isolated places, officials said. The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar of Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri, Jaspreet Singh and Amandeep Singh, both residents of Suraj Nagar in Shimlapuri. DCP Sameer Verma with the arrested persons on Wednesday. (HT File)

ADCP (City 1) Sameer Verma said that the division number 1 police on May 31 registered an FIR against unidentified accused on the complaint of one Ishrafil, hailing from Khushi Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, who lives in Thakkarwal village of Ludhiana.

The complainant stated that he was in Clock Tower to make some purchases on May 30 when he hired an autorickshaw to return home. Two robbers posing as passengers were already seated in the auto. After reaching near the local bus stand, the accused overpowered and robbed him of his mobile phone and pushed him out of the auto before fleeing towards the railway station after taking a U-turn. The accused told police that they used to target their passengers and rob them of mobile phones, cash and other valuables. According to the police, Vijay Kumar has alredy been facing trial in four cases. An FIR under Sections 304 (snatching) and 317(2) (stolen property) of the BNS has been registered against the accused. More information is expected from them during questioning, officials added.