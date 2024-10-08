Ludhiana: Awareness van to help combat stubble burning

In a significant move to combat stubble burning menace and promote sustainable agricultural practices at grassroot levels, a mobile awareness van was flagged off here on Tuesday by Harjinder Singh, additional deputy commissioner (rural development). Administration officials flagging off awareness van in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The initiative aims to educate farmers about effective stubble management techniques. Over the next 40 days, the van will travel across villages, particularly in the Jagraon and Raikot tehsils which are known hotspots for stubble burning.

Banners and an audio system will be used to deliver the message to the farmers.

The agriculture department will distribute literature related to stubble management to farmers as part of the initiative.

In an appeal to farmers, Harjinder Singh emphasised the environmental and agricultural benefits of incorporating stubble back into the soil. He noted that this practice not only prevents air pollution but also increases soil fertility and preserves the health of surrounding trees and beneficial insects.

The van is being jointly operated by CII Foundation, HDFC Parivartan, Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, and the department of agriculture, Ludhiana.

The officials who attended the launch include chief agriculture officer Prakash Singh, Amber Bandyopadhyay (DDF), Loveleen Bains and Harpreet Singh from the CII Foundation.