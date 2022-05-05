Ludhiana bags 41st spot among top 75 in Smart City contest

Ludhiana has found a place in the list of top 75 cities that have qualified the Stage 1 of the India Smart Cities Awards Contest-2022. It is the first time that Ludhiana has qualified and has been ranked 41 on the list.

The list has been released by the ministry of housing and urban affairs and those cities have been included in the list which have performed well in the last one year under the Smart City Mission.

Jalandhar and Amritsar have also found a place in the list and have been ranked at number 56 and 66, respectively. Surat has ranked first in the list.

Under the stage-2 of the contest, the authorities have now been directed to submit award proposals under different categories, including project awards, state/UT awards, innovation, city awards and leadership awards.

It has been further stated that the ministry has also included new awards for partners working with the departments, including project management consultants, industry partners, community-based organisations, etc.

The authorities have been directed to submit the proposals by June 30.

As per MC official, the proposals which can be submitted under the contest include the LED streetlights project, the Sidhwan canal waterfront project, the establishment of a carcass utilisation plant, etc.

Pardeep Sabharwal, the commissioner, MC, stated that the Smart City projects have been moving at a fast pace in the city. Projects like the installation of LED streetlights saves energy/power and the Sidhwan canal waterfront project has also been appreciated by residents. The Union government has also acknowledged the works done under the Smart City Mission and Ludhiana has qualified for the first time under the contest.