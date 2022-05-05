Ludhiana bags 41st spot among top 75 in Smart City contest
Ludhiana has found a place in the list of top 75 cities that have qualified the Stage 1 of the India Smart Cities Awards Contest-2022. It is the first time that Ludhiana has qualified and has been ranked 41 on the list.
The list has been released by the ministry of housing and urban affairs and those cities have been included in the list which have performed well in the last one year under the Smart City Mission.
Jalandhar and Amritsar have also found a place in the list and have been ranked at number 56 and 66, respectively. Surat has ranked first in the list.
Under the stage-2 of the contest, the authorities have now been directed to submit award proposals under different categories, including project awards, state/UT awards, innovation, city awards and leadership awards.
It has been further stated that the ministry has also included new awards for partners working with the departments, including project management consultants, industry partners, community-based organisations, etc.
The authorities have been directed to submit the proposals by June 30.
As per MC official, the proposals which can be submitted under the contest include the LED streetlights project, the Sidhwan canal waterfront project, the establishment of a carcass utilisation plant, etc.
Pardeep Sabharwal, the commissioner, MC, stated that the Smart City projects have been moving at a fast pace in the city. Projects like the installation of LED streetlights saves energy/power and the Sidhwan canal waterfront project has also been appreciated by residents. The Union government has also acknowledged the works done under the Smart City Mission and Ludhiana has qualified for the first time under the contest.
STF arrests 2 members of Shishu gang with arms, drugs
The Special Task Force, Ferozepur, apprehended two members of Shishu gang and recovered two pistols, 60 gm of heroin besides ₹6.03 lakh drug money and a car in Ferozepur on Wednesday. Rajveer Singh, deputy superintendent of police, STF, said a team of the STF apprehended David, alias Shooter, and his accomplice Lovepreet Sandhu near Norang Ke Liliwala village. Both accused were proclaimed offenders in various criminal cases too, the DSP said.
Now, Shena Aggarwal is new Ludhiana MC commissioner
After a major administrative reshuffle in the state, a 2012-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, Shena Aggarwal, was appointed as the new Ludhiana municipal commissioner on Wednesday. She will replace incumbent civic body commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal. With Surabhi Malik being appointed as the district's deputy commissioner last month, two women IAS officers are now holding high-ranking positions in Ludhiana. At present, Aggarwal is posted as the Pathankot MC commissioner.
Australian High Commissioner meets Bhagwant Mann, keen to forge pact with Punjab in agriculture
Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell evinced keen interest to forge collaboration, especially in the field of agriculture and skill development, with Punjab on the pattern of Gujarat and Maharashtra. A three-member Australian delegation led by O'Farrell, including member parliament Gurmesh Singh and second secretary political Jack Taylor, called on Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann here at his official residence on Wednesday.
Ludhiana | Harjit Singh Gill is PSPCL chief engineer
Harjit Singh Gill was appointed chief engineer (distribution) for Ludhiana central zone of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Wednesday. An alumnus of Guru Nanak Engineering College, Gill joined PSPCL as an assistant engineer in 1989, and has served in the operation, enforcement, billing, technical, audit and commercial wings of the PSPCL in multiple capacities over the last 32 years. He was previously posted as chief engineer (commercial) in Patiala.
Unite to ensure Sikh prisoners’ release, Sukhbir Badal urges panthic bodies
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appealed to the panthic organisations to unite on a common platform to create a movement to ensure the release of Sikh prisoners who have been languishing in jails even after the expiry of their life sentences. “We may have individual and political differences, but let us shed that for the cause of the Sikh prisoners,” he said.
